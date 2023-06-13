All watches and warnings lifted in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

After an afternoon and evening of weather advisories, everything has been lifted for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions.

Several funnel clouds were spotted in southwestern Ontario and parts of the region experienced hail.

For Wednesday, some morning fog is expected but that will clear up as the sun comes out with a high of 23 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 12.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday: Sunny. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.