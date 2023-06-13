All watches and warnings lifted in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A rainbow is seen from Ashgrove Manor after an evening storm in Windsor, Ont. on June 13, 2023. (Source: Kamla Jaggernauth) A rainbow is seen from Ashgrove Manor after an evening storm in Windsor, Ont. on June 13, 2023. (Source: Kamla Jaggernauth)

