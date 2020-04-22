WINDSOR, ONT. -- Port Windsor officials say workers are doing their part to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The port authority has issued locally sourced, and locally produced, face masks to all 846 port workers.

“We could have easily sourced the masks online, but it was important to Port Windsor that the masks support local companies, and local workers,” says Steve Salmons, president and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority.

“After all, they are for our local workers in the Port of Windsor who continue to support our local economy throughout this COVID crisis,” he adds.

Canada’s chief public health officer has asked all Canadians to do their part to protect their fellow citizens from unintended nasal and mouth borne aerosols.

Medical experts say when people sneeze, cough, or even while we talk, viruses can attach themselves to micro-particles of water and mucus that spray out around us, and onto other persons, or surfaces.

Port officials say wearing a mask says ‘I care about the people in my community, and I will do what I can not to infect you, just in case I am infected and don’t know it.’

A cotton mask protects others, not the wearer, according to health experts.

The double-layered cloth masks were locally sourced through the assistance of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Local company, CoachWorx used a Leamington source to produce the masks, and the Port Windsor graphic was applied by Windsor-based Merch Runners.