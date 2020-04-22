WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 12 new cases.

The latest numbers are according to data released by the health unit on Wednesday morning. There are 93 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 31.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there were no new deaths on Wednesday.

“Yes these numbers are encouraging, but that doesn’t mean we can become complacent,” says Ahmed.

There are six outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region. Twenty-two of the deaths have been from LTC homes.

“A number of cases are coming from long-term cases and retirement homes,” says Ahmed. Some of the LTC residents with COVID-19 have been transferred to the Windsor field hospital.

Ahmed says the virus is also still in the community.

“Some of the cases are still coming from community spread, but that number is going down,” says Ahmed.

There have been 4,468 people tested in Windsor-Essex, and 608 tests are pending.

“We are getting to the point where people are following those recommendations and we want to see that continue,” adds Ahmed.

In Chatham-Kent, 31 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.



