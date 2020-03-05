WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people are facing charges after an alert citizen told police about a suspicious car on Howard Avenue.

Officers responded for a report of suspicious behaviour being displayed by the driver of a grey Dodge Neon near Howard Avenue on Wednesday around 12 p.m.

Police found the Neon parked in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue. A male driver and female passenger were found inside the vehicle and an investigation was launched.

During the course of the investigation, officers say they learned the Neon was reported stolen.

Both occupants were arrested without incident.

Through further investigation, police say they found a quantity of various illicit drugs in the possession of the male driver.

Police say the man also had a quantity of counterfeit U.S. Currency and the women had a prohibited weapon.

Christopher Carbonaro, 47, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance x2 – hydromorphone, possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of counterfeit money.

Rema Halabi, 39, from Windsor, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possess weapon while prohibited x2.

Police are commending the citizen for reporting this incident as it allowed police to quickly recover a stolen vehicle and remove it from the street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.