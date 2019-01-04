

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police officer is facing a new charge of sexual assault.

Constable Andrew Jaconelli is being charged with one additional count of sexual assault.

He was charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon in December after an investigation into alleged off-duty incident that occurred in November of 2017.

The Windsor Police Service is handling the investigation.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says it became aware of the allegation on Nov. 27, 2018 and it contacted the Windsor Police Service.

The officer was suspended from duty on December 14, and has also been charged under the Police Services Act with discreditable conduct.

The Chatham Kent Police Services Professional Standards Branch is conducting further internal investigations under the Police Services Act regarding the possibility of additional Police Service Act charges and a policy / procedure review as required.

Jaconelli is due to appear in court again on January 8.