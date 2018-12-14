

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police officer has been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

The charges against constable Andrew Jaconelli stem from an investigation into alleged off-duty incident that occurred in November of 2017.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says it became aware of the allegation on Nov. 27, 2018 and it contacted the Windsor Police Service requesting investigation from an outside agency.

A news release says the Windsor Police Service Major Crime investigators have reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed the criminal offences.

Jaconelli appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Friday and was released on bail with specific conditions.

His next court date is Jan. 8, 2019 at the Chatham courthouse.

The officer has also been suspended from duty and has also been charged under the Police Services Act with discreditable conduct.

The Chatham Kent Police Services Professional Standards Branch is conducting further internal investigations under the Police Services Act regarding the possibility of additional Police Service Act charges and a policy / procedure review as required.

Any witness who has information regarding these allegations is encouraged to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service Professional Standards Branch at 519-436-6617.