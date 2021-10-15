Active investigation underway downtown after man found with life-threatening injuries

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police say a man was found with life-threatening injuries in the downtown area.

Elliott Street West between Bruce and Janette and part of Janette (just north of Elliott) is closed for the investigation.

Police say the man was transported to hospital.

“We are actively investigating circumstances surrounding incident. Pease check surveillance cameras if you live in the area,” said a social media post from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.