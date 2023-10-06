'Active investigation' in Windsor
Windsor police are at the scene of what’s being described as an “active investigation” in the south Walkerville area.
According to a post on social media, the investigation is taking place in the 3900 block of Grand Marais Road east near Plymouth Drive.
The area is now reopen to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Police were on scene of a second investigation in the 3000 block of Sandwich Street Friday morning.
Officers had the road closed in both directions on Sandwich between Chewett Street and Huron Church Road for about an hour. The area has since reopened to traffic.
This is a developing story, more detials to come.
