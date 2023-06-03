A fallen officer, 9-1-1 dispatcher saves two lives, Stellantis contention continues, Windsor police officer charged, and an exotic cat: Top Windsor stories this week
The community of Tecumseh is in mourning following the death of an OPP officer, a 9-1-1 dispatcher found himself on the opposite side of a 9-1-1 call, Stellantis has not yet confirmed a new deal for Windsor’s EV battery plant, a Windsor police officer is facing an assault charge, and a family in Chatham is desperate to find their lost exotic pet.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
OPP officer from Tecumseh mourned by hockey community
Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau was killed in a collision involving an unmarked cruiser and school bus on May 29, 2023. (OPP)Members of the Belle River hockey community say they are in ‘complete disbelief’ over the death of OPP officer with ties to the region.
Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, who died near Woodstock, Ont., on Monday after being involved in an on-duty accident, was originally from Tecumseh.
“It's heartbreaking that we lose such such a good person,” childhood friend Evan Carrick told CTV News Tuesday. “He had honesty, integrity. He had loyalty.”
Tourangeau’s cruiser collided with an empty school bus on Oxford Road 22 and Highway 59 Monday morning.
Stellantis 'does not confirm' new Windsor EV battery plant deal
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution EV battery plant construction site in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)Stellantis does not confirm that a deal has been reached to secure the $5-billion NextStar EV battery plant in Windsor.
The company issued a statement on Thursday.
“Stellantis does not confirm what has been reported and to date has not received an official response from its previously sent letters,” said LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications for Stellantis.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also made a comment about Stellantis while in Essex County on Thursday.
“Let’s all make sure we go to church twice on Sunday to make sure we get the Stellantis deal done,” said Ford.
911 dispatcher on lunch break identifies missing person, performs CPR on overdose victim the next day
Mike Hutchinson is a Windsor police 911 communicator who found a missing person and helped save a life in Windsor, Ont. Pictured on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)Dispatchers are used to playing a pivotal role in saving people's lives over the phone.
But for one operator with the Windsor Police Service, he never expected to see two emergency situations play out right out in front of his eyes, putting him on the opposite side of a 911 call.
The first incident happened during a late-night shift on Sunday, May 28.
Michael Hutchinson, working in Windsor Police Headquarters as a dispatcher, took his lunch break around 3 a.m., before driving himself to the nearby Tim Hortons on Park Street East to grab a coffee.
That's when he recognized a man sitting next to his vehicle who "looked like he needed help." Something about that man looked familiar to Hutchinson.
Chatham family frantic to find their exotic pet
African serval cat named Simba. (Source: Stephanie Leipold)Sandy Webster has spent the most of this week driving around Chatham-Kent looking for her son’s 32-pound African Serval cat after it jumped through the screen door of her North Chatham home at 11 p.m. Sunday.
“I was in another part of the home when I heard a crash,” said Webster.
Her ordeal started when she discovered the damaged screen door and the two-year-old exotic pet missing.
Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault after Toronto incident
An off-duty Windsor police officer has been charged with assault following an altercation in Toronto.
Police say the incident took place on April 30, when the officer was off-duty and was charged by the Toronto Police Service following an investigation.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 youth killed fishing on Quebec shore after tide overtakes them
Four children were killed and one man is missing after they were swept away by the tide while fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside community in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.
Fighting climate change or funding fossil fuels? America wants it 'both ways': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says America 'absolutely wants to have it both ways' when it comes to fighting climate change while pursuing fossil fuel projects.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
More than 5,000 new species discovered at future deep-sea mining site in Pacific Ocean
More than 5,000 new species have been discovered at an expansive future deep-sea mining site in the Pacific Ocean.
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
Concerns around civilian safety spiked in Ukraine on Saturday, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kyiv allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation
Pope Francis warned the Vatican's missionary fundraisers on Saturday not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work, insisting that spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship.
Feds open to cutting plastic production but global agreement will be hard: Guilbeault
Canada is open to the idea of including a requirement to cut back on the production of plastic in a new global treaty to eliminate plastic pollution, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday.
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Kitchener
-
-
Police looking to identify man after alleged sexual assault in restaurant
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual after an alleged sexual assault at a Kitchener restaurant.
-
Region's annual water conservation bylaw in effect
A late spring heat wave is prompting the Region of Waterloo to remind residents of the need to conserve water when possible as the annual water conservation bylaw takes effect.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
Todd Edginton could hardly believe his eyes when he looked out his back door to find a wind turbine on fire. He wasn’t alone, as people stopped just north of Goderich to see the spectacle unfold.
-
52-year-old man charged after exposing genitals to minors: Owen Sound police
A Dunville, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals to minors in a change room and committed voyeurism, police in Owen Sound said on Friday.
-
One person sent to hospital after east London, Ont. fire
An investigation is underway following an overnight apartment fire in east London that sent one person to hospital.
Barrie
-
SIU clears officers in self-inflicted death investigation of man in Barrie
Just after noon on Feb. 4, Barrie police received a 911 call from staff at a grocery store on Blake Street, where a woman had fled from a man's vehicle after he committed "serious and violent" offences against her.
-
Water crash in Oro-Medonte sends one person to hospital, other man facing charges
One person has suffered serious injuries in a crash on the water in Oro-Medonte.
-
Alleged gang members charged with shooting innocent man 13 times in Schomberg
Police charged three men, believed to be members of a street gang, with the attempted murder of a 65-year-old man who was shot 13 times while walking his dog in Schomberg in February.
Northern Ontario
-
Currently 20 active forest fires in northeastern Ont.
There are 20 forest fires active in northeastern Ontario, including eight new confirmed fires reported Friday.
-
Northeastern Ontario under air quality advisories due to forest fires
Smoke plumes from Quebec are affecting air quality in northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
Sudbury teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct, has licence revoked
A Sudbury teacher accused of having sex with a student has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.
Ottawa
-
4 youth killed fishing on Quebec shore after tide overtakes them
Four children were killed and one man is missing after they were swept away by the tide while fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside community in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.
-
Grocery bills could warn of a future recession
Some Canadian shoppers have pulled back on their grocery spending, and are now working harder to find more deals to save.
-
Hidden camera found in Gatineau school washroom and construction season begins in Ottawa: Top 5 stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Suspects arrested in near-deadly Kennedy Station stabbing between 12 and 15 years old
Toronto police say the five suspects involved in a stabbing at Kennedy Station Friday night that left a man in critical condition are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
-
Woman dead, second adult and child both in critical condition after Brampton house fire
A woman is dead and a second adult and a child are both in critical condition after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Friday night.
Montreal
-
4 youth killed fishing on Quebec shore after tide overtakes them
Four children were killed and one man is missing after they were swept away by the tide while fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside community in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.
-
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
-
Man discovered fatally shot in downtown apartment: Montreal police
Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a man discovered shot dead in downtown Montreal Saturday. According to the SPVM, a man was found around 7:50 a.m. inside an apartment on Saint-Catherine and Beaudry Streets, in Montreal's Gay Village.
Atlantic
-
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
A Halifax-area wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is 85 per cent contained and no longer spreading, officials said Saturday morning.
-
City of St. John's charges 70-year-old woman for feeding pigeons in her backyard
A Newfoundland woman says her 70-year-old mother is facing a $5,000 fine for feeding pigeons in her backyard in downtown St. John's.
-
N.S. wildfire evacuees find comfort in one another and the generosity of their community
Evacuees at the Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena in Barrington, N.S., are out of the fire zone but now face their own battle — how to cope with so much uncertainty, and what lies ahead.
Winnipeg
-
'An 1896 solution for a 2023 problem': The upcoming vote to allow religious instruction at a St. James school
An upcoming by-law vote about religious instruction is causing conflict in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division (SJASD).
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders top Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-16 in CFL pre-season finale
WINNIPEG -- Craig Dickenson didn't need to watch much of Trevor Harris to be satisfied with the Saskatchewan Roughriders' new quarterback.
-
Federal party leaders visit Manitoba ahead of June double by-election
With two Federal by-elections around the corner in Manitoba, party leaders hit the campaign trail to appeal to voters in Portage-Lisgar and Winnipeg South Centre.
Calgary
-
Police seek public assistance locating missing teen
Calgary police need help from the public to help find a missing 19-year-old.
-
Inglewood Indigenous gallery raising funds for northern Alberta fire victims
A family-owned Indigenous art gallery is celebrating its 14th birthday and raising funds for northern Alberta fire victims Saturday.
-
Moraine Lake mandatory shuttle access starts up
It's the start of a new season at Moraine Lake and for the first time, you will have to take a shuttle bus to access the famous landmark -- no matter how early you're willing to show up.
Edmonton
-
'The biggest cheerleaders': Dedicated group help keep Ryan Shtuka's story alive five years later
Brought together by kindness and heartbreak, a group of women is helping an Alberta mother make sure her missing son is never forgotten.
-
4 youth killed fishing on Quebec shore after tide overtakes them
Four children were killed and one man is missing after they were swept away by the tide while fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside community in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver real estate market showing signs of life after slow start to the year
After a slow start to the year, Metro Vancouver's real estate market is showing signs of life, according to the latest numbers from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV).
-
Water pump worth $50K stolen from Pitt Meadows farm: RCMP
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a massive piece of farm equipment that was reported stolen in Pitt Meadows Friday.
-
Winner of chance to buy $228K bottle of Scotch has backed out, BCLIQUOR says
A do-over has been scheduled for a Vancouver draw that promised one person the chance to purchase a $228,000 bottle of Scotch.