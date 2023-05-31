Two heroic acts by Windsor Police 911 communicator in two days

Windsor police are highlighting the heroic acts of a 911 communicator who found a missing person and helped save a life.

Mike Hutchinson is a Windsor police 911 communicators who often enjoys spending his lunch outside. On May 28, while on his lunch, he spotted an individual who he recognized matched the description of a recent missing person. Police say after calling the sergeant in charge of the investigation, the person was successfully identified and located safely.

The next day, Hutchinson was once again on his lunch when a stranger approached him in his parked car on Chatham Street and requested immediate assistance to revive a friend who was suspected to be experiencing a substance overdose.

Windsor Police 911 communicator locates missing person and saves another person’s life.



Police say Hutchinson exited his vehicle immediately, called 911, and started to perform CPR, successfully saving the individual’s life pending the paramedics’ arrival.

“We can’t express how proud we are of Mike’s dedication as a member of the Windsor Police Service, the community, and the people within it. Two separate incidents, in two days, and he was able to assist in both,” said police in a social media post.

Police say all of their members and staff play a vital part in making the service run smoothly and the community feels safe.

“We are now considering assigning him more lunch details in the near future,” said the post.