86 per cent of Chatham-Kent municipal employees fully vaccinated

Windsor, Ont. -

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent reported 86 per cent of its employees provided proof of being fully vaccinated, while another six per cent have received their first or second dose.

Staff had to report their status by Oct 18.

“We are encouraged by the number of employees who have vaccinated in an effort to do our part to keep one another and those that we serve healthy and safe,” said Cathy Hoffman, General manager of corporate services/chief human resources officer.

Administration is hopeful more than 95 per cent of employees will be fully vaccinated by mid-November.

Those not fully vaccinated are now required to regularly submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend the worksite.

As well, COVID-19 Vaccination Policy has gone into effect for elected officials and committee members after council adopted a separate policy on Oct 4.

Meanwhile, the president and CEO of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance said 97.1 per cent of hospital staff had reported to be partially or fully vaccinated.

Lori Marshall added 31 workers had either said they had not been vaccinated or refused to give their status.

The hospital has given staff an Oct. 31 deadline to be fully vaccinated, otherwise employees will have their employment terminated; or for professional staff; their privileges suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.

“Certainly we continue to hope for improvement, but at this stage we are planning on these numbers,” said Marshall

Marshall added she does not anticipate any impact to hospital services if the number of unvaccinated employees remains the same.