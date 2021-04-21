WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 remains at 411 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,965 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,068 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

29 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

3 are outbreak related

35 cases are still under investigation.

There are 486 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 19 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and two are in the ICU.

Twenty-nine per cent of the active cases are Variants of Concern (VOC). There’s been a total of 590 VOC cases in the region.

There are eight outbreaks in the region, including seven outbreaks at workplaces and one at a school.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: