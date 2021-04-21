Advertisement
72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The death toll linked to COVID-19 remains at 411 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,965 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,068 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 29 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 3 are outbreak related
- 35 cases are still under investigation.
There are 486 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 19 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and two are in the ICU.
Twenty-nine per cent of the active cases are Variants of Concern (VOC). There’s been a total of 590 VOC cases in the region.
There are eight outbreaks in the region, including seven outbreaks at workplaces and one at a school.
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 127,056 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 113,602 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 13,454 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 140,510 doses have been administered to WEC residents.