7-year-old girl injured after collision with a car in LaSalle

LaSalle police say a 7-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on Matchette Road.

Officers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigation into the accident revealed that the girl and some schoolmates had just gotten off the school bus on Kenwood and were proceeding home on foot along Matchette Road.

Police say the girl suddenly darted across Matchette Road just as a vehicle was passing by.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle tried to swerve to avoid the collision but the girl ran into the passenger side and was thrown to the ground.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance where she continues to be treated for her injuries.

Investigators kept the road closed for several hours to collect evidence and document the scene.

“We would like to thank everyone that came out to help the little girl as well as for providing water to our first responders,” said police in a news release.

Victim Services is available to anyone that may have been affected by this event.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that may assist in this investigation or requires Victim Services to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.