7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 11:05AM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 12:18PM EDT
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The area has reported a total of 1,198 confirmed cases, including 706 people who have recovered, according to numbers released by the health unit on Monday.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
There are two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.
In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 149.