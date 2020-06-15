WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The area has reported a total of 1,198 confirmed cases, including 706 people who have recovered, according to numbers released by the health unit on Monday.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.

In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 149.