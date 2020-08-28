LONDON, ONT -- The quick actions of bystanders may have saved the life of a 48-year-old woman after she nearly drowned in Rondeau Provincial Park.

Police and EMS were called to Lakeshore Road within the park around 2:15 p.m. Thursday after the woman fell off an inflatable raft and did not resurface.

Bystanders on the shore noticed that she did not come up and rushed to her aid.

She was pulled to the shoreline and CPR was started by those who had pulled her out.

Once on scene emergency responders took over compressions and the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

An update on her condition has not yet been issued.