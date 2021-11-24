64 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday.
A man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 470 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,374 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,530 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 7 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 15 community outbreaks
- 7 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 20 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 19 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 329,073 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,159 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 315,914 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 16,607 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 661,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 83.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.