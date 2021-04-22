Advertisement
57 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
A woman in her 80s from a retirement home has died. Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said she had the virus for quite some time.
The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 412 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,022 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,132 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 10 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 23 cases are still under investigation.
WECHU says there are 478 active cases. There are 20 people from Windsor-Essex with COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.
There are nine outbreaks in the region, including eight at workplaces and one at a school.
More coming.