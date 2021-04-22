WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

A woman in her 80s from a retirement home has died. Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said she had the virus for quite some time.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 412 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,022 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,132 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

1 case is travel related

23 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 478 active cases. There are 20 people from Windsor-Essex with COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

There are nine outbreaks in the region, including eight at workplaces and one at a school.

More coming.