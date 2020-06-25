WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are four new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including one in the agri-farm sector.

The total is 1,369 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 810 people who have recovered.

Three cases are in the community, according to numbers released by the health unit on Thursday morning.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Six workplaces are in outbreak status – four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

There is one long-term care facilities in outbreak status, the Village of Aspen Lake.

