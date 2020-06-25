Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, including one in agri-farm sector
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette. (Courtesy YouTube)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are four new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including one in the agri-farm sector.
The total is 1,369 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 810 people who have recovered.
Three cases are in the community, according to numbers released by the health unit on Thursday morning.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
Six workplaces are in outbreak status – four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.
There is one long-term care facilities in outbreak status, the Village of Aspen Lake.
More coming.