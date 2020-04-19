There are now more than 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Sunday there are 10 new cases, bringing the total to 462.

The health unit also says three more people have died from the virus.

A female in her nineties, a male in his nineties and a female in her sixties have passed away.

All individuals were positive for COVID-19 and were residents in long-term care or retirement homes.

Currently 20 of the 27 deaths reported for Windsor-Essex are associated with long-term care and retirement homes and represent five facilities.

To date 58 cases are resolved and 676 tests are pending.