42-year-old woman arrested after police seize weapon and drugs

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after police seized thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, along with a weapon, from a home in Windsor's Remington Park neighbourhood.

Police said a search warrant led them to a house in the 700 block of Hildegarde Road, near Howard Avenue and Grand Marais Road, where they seized "various amounts of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and oxycodone" on Feb. 15.

"They also recovered a handheld taser, $970 in cash, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials," the Windsor Police Service said in a statement.

Approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested a suspect in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

The suspect, 42, has been charged with 15 counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​