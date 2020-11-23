WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,326 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,939 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

1 case is a healthcare worker

12 cases are still under investigation

There are 310 active cases. WECHU says 15 people are in the hospital and four are in the ICU.

“At the rate we are going, we will be on a dangerous path,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The region has seen double-digit increases in new cases for nine straight days.

The health unit is currently monitoring a number of outbreaks in the region.

There are two schools experiencing outbreaks. The WECHU declared an outbreak at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School on Thursday and Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor had an outbreak declared Tuesday. Both school communities have been dismissed and the schools closed.

WECHU said Monday the case count at Begley has increased to 37 confirmed cases and two probable cases.

There are five outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case and Riverside Place has one resident case of the virus.

Leamington Mennonite Home has one staff member case.

The health unit declared a community outbreak at a University of Windsor residence on Nov. 12.

There is also one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Windsor-Essex is moving from the “Yellow-Protect” category in the province’s five-tier system to the “Orange-Restrict” level of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.