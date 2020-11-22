WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,290 cases of the virus including 2,938 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

one case is community-acquired

one case is a farm worker

three cases are local health care workers

18 cases are still being investigated

There are currently 275 local active cases being monitored. According to data on the WECHU website, there are 12 people in hospital and three are in the ICU.

The health unit is currently monitoring a number of outbreaks in the region.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case and Riverside Place has one resident case of the virus.

There are now two schools experiencing outbreaks. The WECHU declared an outbreak at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School on Thursday and Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor had an outbreak declared Tuesday. Both school communities have been dismissed and the schools closed.

The health unit declared a community outbreak at a University of Windsor residence on Nov. 12. There is also one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Windsor-Essex is moving from the “Yellow-Protect” category in the province’s five-tier system to the “Orange-Restrict” level of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.