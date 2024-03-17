WINDSOR
    • 32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, officers were contacted for a disturbance at a residence on Dover Centre Line in Dover Township at 11:42 pm on Friday night.

    Police arrived in the area and attempted to make contact with a man at the residence. However, due to safety concerns, negotiations with the man were attempted.

    The incident required the deployment of various specialized units and resources, including the Critical Incident Response Team, Canine Unit, Criminal Investigation Branch, drones and an armoured rescue vehicle.

    Approximately four hours later a 32-year-old man was taken into custody.

    It is unclear at this time whether any criminal charges have been laid in connection to the standoff.

    This incident is still under investigation.

