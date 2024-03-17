32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, officers were contacted for a disturbance at a residence on Dover Centre Line in Dover Township at 11:42 pm on Friday night.
Police arrived in the area and attempted to make contact with a man at the residence. However, due to safety concerns, negotiations with the man were attempted.
The incident required the deployment of various specialized units and resources, including the Critical Incident Response Team, Canine Unit, Criminal Investigation Branch, drones and an armoured rescue vehicle.
Approximately four hours later a 32-year-old man was taken into custody.
It is unclear at this time whether any criminal charges have been laid in connection to the standoff.
This incident is still under investigation.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Exclusive: Former Mountie William Majcher, accused of being an agent for China, says he's a 'patriot not a traitor'
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Homeowners, realtors should take steps to protect against title fraud: experts
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed in large fire
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.
Netanyahu snaps back against growing U.S. criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, saying the pressure won’t stop Israel from achieving "total victory."
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
March Madness is here. Bracket reveal is the first step in a likely NCAA Tournament free-for-all
The story of March Madness figures to look a lot like the story of the regular season that led up to it: a healthy cross-section of very good teams, few dominant ones and no strong consensus on who's the best bet to be cutting down nets at the Final Four in Arizona.
Kitchener
-
Early start to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parties in Waterloo
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year but you wouldn’t know it in Waterloo, Ont. Hundreds of university and college students, dressed all in green, made their way to Marshall Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
19-year-old hit by vehicle in University District
A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo’s University District.
-
Former employees rallying outside Dutchie’s store allege they’re owed wages
With new allegations emerging about a Kitchener, Ont. grocery store, some former employees made their complaints known – in person.
London
-
London’s Vision Impaired Curling team preparing for national tournament
With a little help, Tim Prohaszka throws a rock at Highland Curling Club in London, Ont. The blind curler is part of the London Vision Impaired Curling team headed to Edmonton, Alta. for the upcoming national tournament.
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
-
'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision
If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie
Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, meaning many of Barrie's bars and pubs will host events that span from early afternoon until late at night.
-
Robotics competition returns to Georgian College
Georgian College was the site of the First Robotics district qualifying event on Saturday.
-
Butterfly fundraiser looks to support local organizations in Barrie
In an effort to support local charities in Barrie, congregation members of the St Andrews Presbyterian Church are bringing back their annual butterfly tree fundraiser.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
-
Timmins area under winter weather travel advisory
Snow will be falling in Timmins area on Sunday – with up to 10 cm expected throughout the day.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Police observe alleged drug bust in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
-
Hwy. 17 reopens after being closed due to bad weather
Highway 17 has reopened after poor weather conditions closed part of the road way Saturday morning for almost two hours.
-
Sault police hope new video attracts new recruits
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is ramping up its recruitment efforts through the release of a new video.
Ottawa
-
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
-
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
-
Early morning crash on Hwy. 403 in Burlington sends 7 people to hospital
A collision that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 403 in Burlington has sent seven people to hospital.
Montreal
-
St. Patrick's Day in Montreal: Here's what to know about event, traffic and weather
Montreal is turning green for the weekend as it gears up for the 199th annual St. Patrick's Parade. Here's everything you need to know.
-
Milton-Parc parents concerned about new homeless encampment near play area
A new homeless encampment has popped up in Montreal's Milton-Parc neighbourhood. While residents say they are open to cohabitation, they also say its proximity to the youngest members of the community makes them feel unsafe.
-
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
One person hospitalized after Young Street apartment fire
One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition Saturday afternoon after an apartment fire in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Young Street.
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg rally against Russian captivity, mark grim anniversary
Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community gathered near Portage and Main this weekend to remind people the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.
-
Winnipeg Trails reflects on ‘winter that wasn’t really winter’ after mild season
Organizers behind some of Winnipeg’s most iconic winter activities are looking back at what they’re calling an “unusual” season.
Calgary
-
Backlund reaches career milestone in 5-2 win over Canadiens minus coach St. Louis
Calgary Flames' captain Mikael Backlund scored twice to reach a career milestone in a 5-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens who were without head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday.
-
Neighbours in Calgary armed standoff ‘wondered what was going on’
The morning after a 30-hour armed standoff ended with one man dead, several Calgary residents of the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood that was forced to shelter in place said that while they were shocked by the incident, they believe Calgary police handled it properly.
-
Ukraine launches far-ranging drone attacks on the final day of Russia's presidential vote
Ukraine launched a massive new wave of drone attacks on Russia Sunday as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule for another six years.
Edmonton
-
Lehkonen scores in OT as rolling Avalanche tip Oilers 3-2
It was the kind of thrilling ending expected from a potentially deep playoff preview.
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
-
Trump campaigns for GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio
Former President Donald Trump claimed that he -- not President Joe Biden -- will protect Social Security and warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses in November as he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio.
Regina
-
Annual Neil Squire Society's 'Princess Ball' returns to Regina
It was quite the fairy tale Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre as all the classic storybook Princesses and Princes were in Regina for the 4th annual ‘Princess Ball.’
-
Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire
A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
Vancouver
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
-
A&W employee injured after vehicle crashes into North Vancouver restaurant
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.
-
Washington Capitals edge Vancouver Canucks 2-1
Details proved to be the difference maker for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Atlantic
-
Changes underway for Saint John City Market
Vendors are optimistic of the new ideas coming to the Saint John City Market as part of the city’s strategic plans which includes 65 different initiatives.
-
Patients relocated after flooding at Halifax healthcare facility
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.