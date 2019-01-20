

More than 100 plungers from Chatham-Kent gathered at the St. Clair College Chatham campus Saturday for the second annual Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario.

First responders, students and the community raised more than $32,000.

One of the many polar bear plungers was Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff and his wife Christine.

Last year, the event raised more than $13,000.