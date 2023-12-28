309 impaired driving charges laid during OPP West Region Festive RIDE campaign
The OPP Festive RIDE campaign continues in the West Region, with 309 impaired driving charges laid so far.
There were also 51 warn-range suspensions. OPP have conducted 2,109 RIDE events in the West Region this season. The campaign runs from Nov. 16 – Jan. 1.
There are 13 OPP detachments participating in the region. Essex County had the highest number of impaired charges at 51. Lambton was second at 41 and Middlesex was third at 32.
Information on impaired driving terminology and penalties can be found here.
If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 or *OPP on your mobile device to report it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote N.W.T.
The military says a rescue operation is complete after a plane crash left 10 people, some with injuries, stranded overnight in a remote area of the Northwest Territories.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
BREAKING Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurant
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.
London
-
'Could hear the windows buckling': St. Thomas, Ont. tenants evacuated after apartment collapsed
Fifteen people are out of their homes after the foundation of small apartment building collapsed late Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
309 impaired driving charges laid during OPP West Region Festive RIDE campaign
The OPP Festive RIDE campaign continues in the West Region, with 309 impaired driving charges laid so far.
-
Sunfest founder appointed to the Order of Canada
A prominent member of London’s music scene has been recognized with one of Canada’s highest civilian honors.
Barrie
-
Driver airlifted with life-altering injuries after Bracebridge crash
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Bracebridge that sent one person to a Toronto area hospital.
-
Innisfil driver accused of being impaired after crashing into house on Christmas Day
An Innisfil resident faces charges after crashing into a house on Christmas Day.
-
Business owners and family grappling with devastating loss after deadly fire
A fire that started from a parked vehicle spread to the home of Barrie Paintball and is estimated to have caused $700,000 in damage between the building and its contents, and claimed the life of two pets.
Northern Ontario
-
Pothole machine in Sudbury offers high-quality repairs, but low production
The city’s Python 5000 does a great job repairing potholes, but it’s a high-maintenance machine that depends on weather and replacement parts to operate successfully.
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Growing demand for cricket infrastructure in Greater Sudbury
While not many people in northern Ontario grew up playing cricket, the surging population of international students has created a growing demand in places like Greater Sudbury for places to play.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Surge in tooth decay among young children in eastern Ontario raises concerns
An uptick in tooth decay among young children has become a cause for concern for eastern Ontario dentists.
-
Ottawa Police seeking suspect in hate-motivated vandalism
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a person responsible for multiple incidents of hate-motivated graffiti painted in Centretown on Dec. 22.
Toronto
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. leaves 1 person critically injured
One person has been critically injured after a collision in Brampton Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Teachers strike: French unions reach proposed deal with Quebec
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
A Newfoundland song celebrates Team Canada goals at world juniors for second year
For the second year in a row, Team Canada is celebrating its goals at the world junior ice hockey championship with a song from Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Premier Dennis King sees weather, health care as biggest issues facing P.E.I.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King talks with CTV's Todd Battis about issues facing the province, including storms and health care.
Winnipeg
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Kinew eyes relocating rail lines in Winnipeg, but not opening Portage and Main
It's been talked about for generations, and could cost more than $1 billion, but the idea of relocating the rail lines that criss-cross and divide Winnipeg is up for discussion again.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack
A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
2 charged in connection with Calgary cocaine bust
Two people are facing a dozen charges in a drug trafficking investigation that saw the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.
Edmonton
-
Deaths of two officers 'haunt' Edmonton police chief
Edmonton's police chief says the "line of duty" deaths of two officers in 2023 will stay with him and others forever.
-
Closure of 8 'high-risk' encampments to begin Friday: city
Notice has been given to clear several high-risk encampments in Edmonton that were the subject of an injunction earlier this month.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
Vancouver
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
Do you recognize this man? Richmond RCMP trying to identify alleged robbery suspect
Mounties in Richmond are trying to identify a man alleged to have tried to rob a woman at gunpoint this summer.
-
Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.