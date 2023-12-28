309 impaired driving charges laid during OPP West Region Festive RIDE campaign

The OPP Festive RIDE campaign continues in the West Region, with 309 impaired driving charges laid so far.

There were also 51 warn-range suspensions. OPP have conducted 2,109 RIDE events in the West Region this season. The campaign runs from Nov. 16 – Jan. 1.

There are 13 OPP detachments participating in the region. Essex County had the highest number of impaired charges at 51. Lambton was second at 41 and Middlesex was third at 32.

This graphic shows you how many impaired driving charges have been laid during the #FestiveRIDE campaign by officers at West Region detachments to date. ^dr (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/LuTQHqDEOc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 27, 2023

Information on impaired driving terminology and penalties can be found here.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 or *OPP on your mobile device to report it.