WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no additional deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 402 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,772 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,105 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

6 are related to close contacts of a confirmed case

4 are considered community acquired

2 are outbreak related

18 are still under investigation

WECHU says 265 cases are considered active. There are 16 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

The health unit says 56 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at W.F. Herman Secondary School.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

71,072 have received their first dose of the vaccine

12,082 have received both doses of the vaccine

A total of 80,848 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.