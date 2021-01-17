Advertisement
270 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 10:54AM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 270 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,022 confirmed cases of the virus, including 8,055 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 20 cases are outbreak related
- 9 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are community acquired
- 238 cases are still being investigated
There are 2,172 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 120 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized, including 18 people in the ICU.
According to WECHU there are 48 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:
- 21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 23 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 3 COVID-19 Hospital Outbreaks
- 1 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 255.