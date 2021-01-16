Advertisement
WECHU reports seven deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven deaths and 87 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Saturday.
Three people who died are from long-term care and retirement homes – a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Four deaths are from the community – a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and two men in their 90s.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 255 people.
There has been a total of 10,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since March, including 7,928 who have recovered.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- 24 are outbreak related
- two are close contacts of confirmed cases,
- one is community acquired
- 60 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 2,569 cases are considered active. There are 120 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 18 people are in the ICU.
There are 48 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 23 at workplaces, three at Windsor Regional Hospital and one community outbreak.