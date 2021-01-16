WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven deaths and 87 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Saturday.

Three people who died are from long-term care and retirement homes – a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Four deaths are from the community – a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and two men in their 90s.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 255 people.

There has been a total of 10,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since March, including 7,928 who have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

24 are outbreak related

two are close contacts of confirmed cases,

one is community acquired

60 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,569 cases are considered active. There are 120 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 18 people are in the ICU.

There are 48 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 23 at workplaces, three at Windsor Regional Hospital and one community outbreak.