WINDSOR, ONT. -- Eight people, including two young offenders, are facing multiple drug and weapon-related charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit seized a “quantity of illicit drugs” along with a prohibited weapon as the result of an active investigation.

Police say the DIGS Unit launched the investigation in November targeting the trafficking of illicit drugs in the city.

Officers identified a suspect and involved residence during the investigation.

On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.

As a result of the search police say investigators seized:

80.8 grams of fentanyl

25.5 gram of crystal meth

10 grams of cocaine

$4,490 in Canadian currency

Brass knuckles (prohibited weapon)

Police say in total the drugs seized carries a street value of is $35,870.00

Six adults and two young offenders have been charged and are facing a variety of drug and weapon-related offences that resulted in 25 criminal charges.

As two of the charged individuals are young offenders and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, none of the charged individuals are being named in order to protect the identity of the young offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.