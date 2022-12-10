24-year-old U.S. driver charged with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont.

LaSalle police charged a U.S. driver with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Courtesy: LaSalle Police Service) LaSalle police charged a U.S. driver with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Courtesy: LaSalle Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver