24-year-old U.S. driver charged with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont.

A 24-year-old United States resident was charged with stunt driving after speeding 65 km/h over the limit in LaSalle Friday evening.

Officers from LaSalle Police Service, Windsor Police Service and the OPP conducted a joint forces operation targeting speeding and aggressive driving when the vehicle was caught on radar going 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver was pulled over while in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Howard Avenue on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Police say the driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 30 days and his vehicle towed and impounded for 14 days.

He will have to appear in court for the charge and faces a minimum fine of $2,000.

Once his suspension expires, he will have to pay a $281 reinstatement fee to Service Ontario before he is legally able to drive again.

Police are reminding the public this type of charge can also have significant financial repercussions when it comes to insurance.

“Please obey the speed limit for all our sakes,” police said in a news release.

The driver’s suspension is valid in the U.S. as well, police say.