24-Hour Drum Marathon returns to benefit local charities

A local musician will be back on stage for the 16th annual 24-Hour Drum Marathon.

The event kicks off at Friday night, with Jeff Burrows taking the stage at midnight at Good Time Charly Bar & Grill. He will play the drums for 24 hours, with several other performers also taking the stage.

This year six local charities will benefit from the money raised at the event.

The Tea Party drummer has raised a total of $450,000 with his drum marathons.

Anyone who can’t make it in-person, can donate online.