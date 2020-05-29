WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 14 in the agri-farm sector.

According to numbers released Friday morning, the total has reached 950, including 495 people who have recovered.

There are nine new cases in the community.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says random drive-thru testing has started at in the Silver City parking lot on Friday.

Ahmed provided an in-depth look at more regional statistics on Friday.

Ahmed says Windsor has the third highest rate of cases per 100,000 population.Last week, the region was fourth highest.

He also says there is a shift in the age of people testing positive. There are now more people with COVID-19 in the 20 to 29 age group, rather than the older population.

Overall 16,734 tests have been done in Windsor-Essex, with 1,066 results pending.

The number of deaths remains at 63 people. Forty-seven deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.

In Chatham-Kent, a total of 144 people have tested positive for COVID-19.