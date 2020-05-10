LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases, but on a positive note, no new deaths on Sunday.

So far, 59 people have died and 705 total positive cases have been reported.

Currently, there are 266 resolved cases.

In Chatham-Kent, officials are reporting one more case from Saturday for a total of 90.

There are six active cases and only a single death, and 83 people have recovered in Chatham-Kent.

Across the river in Detroit, there are 9709 total cases and 1181 deaths from COVID-19.