2000 days later: Gordie Howe bridge celebrates milestone

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team is celebrating 2000 days and over 12 million hours worked since construction started on the infrastructure project.

The milestone was reached on March 27.

Construction started on Oct. 5, 2018. Over this time, bridge officials said the team’s highest priority has been its commitment to safety. Integrating sustainable features throughout the design and construction, the team has completed specific activities or advanced to the next stage of work across all four project components.

“The great progress across all components of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project is the direct result of the collaboration between our partners, contractors, craft workers and so many others who have come together to make this vision a reality. I applaud the trades for their tireless efforts and determination in building a once-in-a-generation landmark and their commitment to safety and quality,”said Charl van Niekerk, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO.

Here’s an update on construction:

· Bridge tower construction is complete with towers now standing at their final height of 220 metres/722 feet.

· Only 10 of 56 segments remain to be installed on the bridge deck over the Detroit River.

· Only 20 of 216 stay cables remain to be installed.

· The falsework bents supporting the back span of the bridge are now removed.

· All 40 steel edge girders in the approach spans connecting the bridge to both Ports of Entry have been placed.

· At the Canadian and US Ports of Entry, paving of lanes, parking lots and roadways is ongoing while painting and floor installation has started inside 10 of 12 buildings.

· The final girders that are being installed on the ramps vary in length from 148 metres/487 feet to 304 metres/997 feet and connect I-75 to the US Port of Entry.

· One section of the 3 km/1.9 mile Sandwich Street reconstruction project is completed with another section currently underway and a third to start this spring.

The artworks that previously adorned the tower jump form systems have been accepted by the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village, the City of Windsor in partnership with Museum Windsor and Art Windsor-Essex, the City of Detroit, Ironworkers Local 25 and Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Local 687.

Sticker Design Contest

To mark “2000 Days of Construction”, community members of all ages are invited to participate in a hard hat sticker design contest. Hard hat stickers have special meaning for onsite crews. Not only do they designate training, certification and union affiliation, they also represent projects and construction sites worked. For this contest, community members are asked to develop an image that celebrates all-things construction and honours those working across all four project component sites. The contest is now open and ends April 26, 2024.