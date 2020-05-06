WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says two more people have died related to COVID-19 in the region.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 665 cases, including nine new cases and 229 recovered.

A total of 57 people have died in Windsor-Essex related to the virus.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest deaths were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. They were both residents of long-term care homes.

Ten long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks. That is the highest number of outbreaks so far.

Ahmed says just one facility has transferred patients to the field hospital.

The two new homes were put in outbreak status due to a staff member getting COVID-19.

“The assumption is that they were acquired when they are out in the community,” says Ahmed.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 89 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Wednesday morning.