2 new deaths, 39 additional COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:38AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:44AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 39 new cases of COVID-19.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 450 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,358 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,575 people who have recovered.
More coming.