2 arrested after Windsor police investigate fraud involving counterfeit bills

Windsor police have made two arrests following a fraud investigation where counterfeit money was allegedly used at a local business.

On Thursday, police said they attended a business in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Jefferson Boulevard.

Officers said two suspects allegedly used a phony 50-dollar bill in three separate transactions two days prior.

Both suspects — a 24-year-old woman and 25-year-old man from Windsor — have since been arrested.

Each suspect is facing a charge of fraud under $5,000.