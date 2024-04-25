WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 15-year-old girl missing for over a week

    Chloe Burke (Trafananko). (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Chloe Burke (Trafananko). (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl, who has been missing over a week.

    Chloe Burke (Trafananko) was last seen on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on April 17, 2024.

    Chloe is described as a 15-year-old female, straight blonde hair, fair complexion, slender/thin build. She is believe to be Chatham and known to frequent the Sarnia area.

    The Chatham-Kent Police are concerned for Chloe’s well-being and is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward. If you have seen Chloe or have any information that could assist in this investigation, please call 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS.

