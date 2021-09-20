WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.

WECHU says 49 were reported on Saturday, 42 were reported on Sunday, and 27 were reported on Monday.

Here’s the breakdown:

28 cases are community acquired

48 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are travel related

28 cases are still under investigation

There were no new deaths reported over the weekend. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 448 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,319 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,505 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 366 cases are currently active – 224 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active, 142 non-VOC are active.

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex:

15 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

5 school outbreaks

Windsor-Essex County Residents Vaccinated:

310,937 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

25,607 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

285,330 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 596,267 doses have been administered to WEC residents

81.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

75.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated

More coming.