LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Monday.

Of the new cases, six are close contact of a confirmed case, two are travel-related, one is a local health care worker, one case is community acquired and one is still being investigated.

As of Monday, there have been 2,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region including 2,589 people who have recovered.

There are 67 active cases in Windsor-Essex.

An agriculture facility in Kingsville is currently the only workplace in outbreak status. Meanwhile, there are no schools or retirement homes in the region experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.