WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 case in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2589 people who have recovered.

WECHU says no details are available yet for the 10 new cases.

The health unit says 77 cases are considered active in the region.

There is one outbreak at an agricultural facility in Kingsville.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.