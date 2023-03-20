1,980 Windsor-Essex students suspended due to incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 1,908 students were suspended Monday due to out of date immunization records.

The students who have been suspended did not meet the requirements in the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990. The act requires public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete information.

A statement from the health unit says the following steps will occur once a parent or guardian provides WECHU with the student’s updated record:

The record will be updated

The parent or guardian and the school principal will be informed

The suspension will be lifted

The student can return to school

Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations Monday and throughout the week. More information on clinic times are available online.

Immunization records can be dropped off in-person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Windsor and Leamington offices. The student’s primary care provider can also fax updated records to the WECHU and proof of submission can also be submitted online.