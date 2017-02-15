

CTV Windsor





Support for the victims’ families is still pouring in after a deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City, including some small hands in Windsor, doing all they can to help.

The Muslim community was devastated late January when six men were gunned down at a Quebec City mosque during prayers. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces 11 charges of murder and attempted murder.

Students at An-Noor Private School are using their sadness as fuel to help others, with the tragedy still fresh in their minds, they show support and solidarity.

Every Friday, the school collects donations in a box marked with the word sadaka, which means charity. The money they raise goes to people in need. For the last two weeks, they've been collecting funds specifically for the families of those killed in the mosque shooting.

“Because it’s incumbent on every Muslim to help those who are in need, be it Muslim or non-Muslim,” says Amney Behiry, principal at An-Noor.

A delegation is going to Quebec this weekend, to distribute funds raised in the greater Windsor community, to the victims’ families.

“Whatever dollar amount we raised, it’s from our hearts to theirs and if it helps in any way, it's a blessing,” says Behiry.