Want a sneak peek at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit?

Free tickets are being offered for a community tour that will take place on Sept. 9.

The tickets will be available to the public, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday Aug. 25.

Olympia Entertainment says it is one of the first opportunities to see the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Pistons.

Among the highlights of the tour will be innovative features including the unique deconstructed design concept; the world’s largest, seamless center-hung scoreboard; the streetscape-inspired “Via” featuring its transparent, climate-controlled roof; and the larger-than-life projection “jewel skin” screen surrounding the exterior of the upper bowl.

It cost nearly $863-million to build Little Caesars Arena, located in what is called “The District Detroit.” The 50-block mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites eight world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one destination.

The tour of Little Caesars Arena will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Fox Theatre or Joe Louis Arena box offices. The tickets are good for a 60-minute time slot. There is also a four-ticket limit.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes prior to their reserved tour time at the Comerica Bank entrance located on the corner of Woodward Ave. and Henry St.

Free parking will be available at Olympia Development parking garages and surface lots.

For event information, including directions and a parking map, visit OlympiaEntertainment.com/SneakPeek