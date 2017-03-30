

CTV Windsor





A naturally occurring marsh fire lit up the night sky at Point Pelee National Park Wednesday evening.

The Leamington Fire department shared video of the fire showing the size of the area affected. Fire officials say they are letting the fire burn out, and that it is not considered suspicious.

Crews first responded to the blaze shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the size of the fire crews took a defensive postion in an attempt to protect the boardwalk.

Leamington Fire Chief Chuck Parsons told AM800 News, the fire was half a kilometre long, adding that the priority was to protect the park's infrastructure.

In a tweet to CTV News Leamington Mayor John Paterson says the fire is being managed and poses no danger to the public.

The park did have to be evacuated as a result of the blaze.

No time table has been given as to when the park may reopen.

Thursday and Friday are expected to bring lots of rain to southwestern Ontario.