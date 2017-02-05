

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP have received an honour for their work with Special Olympics.

Essex was the top zone fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The awards ceremony was held in Mississauga last weekend.

This is the 30th year for the Torch Run in Canada and the first time that Essex County OPP have won the prestigious award under the leadership of Const. Jim Chauvin, a co-coordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Const. Silvano Bertoni of the Kingsville detachment along with Kellie Walker of the Ministry of Correctional Services, were co-winners of the Rising Flame Award for their significant support to the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

“The personal commitment undertaken by all members of Essex County OPP is a tribute in support of 130 athletes who participate in different levels of the games. Funds raised assist the athletes in attending and competing in the annual event,” it was stated in a news release about the event.