An 85-year old Amherstburg man, set to stand trial for historical sex offences, will be back in court in February.

Richard Massen faces six sex-related offences, alleged to have involved three boys during the 1970's.

Police say the victims were between the ages of 11 and 15.

This is the third time Massen has been charged with sexually abusing children.

He pleaded guilty to three charges in 1990 and served a year in jail, but was pardoned in 2004. He was also convicted of indecent assault back in 1965.

Massen's name may sound familiar. He donated more than $100,000 to the town of Amherstburg in exchange for his name being honoured on both a scoreboard and a street leading to the Libro Credit Union Centre.

Council reversed its decision after a public outcry, when members learned of his previous convictions.