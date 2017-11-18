Driver of motorcycle suffered serious injuries following crash
A motorcycle crash in Windsor on Nov. 17 Windsor police investigate a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Friday, Nov. 17. (Photo courtesy of Allan Johnson)
A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Tecumseh Road E. and Arthur Road.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital. His injuries were last reported as serious.
No word on possible charges yet as the incident continues to be investigated.