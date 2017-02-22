Featured
Conservative leadership candidate holding meeting in Windsor
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier arrives outside the offices of the Conservative Party of Canada as he officially launches his bid for the leadership of the party, on Thursday, April 7, 2016 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 3:58PM EST
Windsor and the surrounding area is not a strong Conservative area, but leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier is hoping to change that.
Bernier is coming to Windsor and hosting a free breakfast March 6 at the Lumberjack Restaurant on Tecumseh Road at Howard.
Breakfast starts at 7:45 a.m.
The event is free, but attendees are asked RSVP by email to bluebloggingsoapbox@gmail.com.
