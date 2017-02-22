

CTV Windsor





Windsor and the surrounding area is not a strong Conservative area, but leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier is hoping to change that.

Bernier is coming to Windsor and hosting a free breakfast March 6 at the Lumberjack Restaurant on Tecumseh Road at Howard.

Breakfast starts at 7:45 a.m.

The event is free, but attendees are asked RSVP by email to bluebloggingsoapbox@gmail.com.