Amherstburg woman crowned Miss Eco International 2017 in Egypt
Amherstburg's Amber Bernachi won the Miss Eco International 2017. (Courtesy Ahmed Arafa Photography)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 3:00PM EDT
An Amherstburg woman is bringing home the crown from an international pageant in Egypt.
Amber Bernachi won Miss Eco International 2017 on Sunday.
The event aims to support eco-tourism and the environment.
Bernachi, 26, was the runner up at the 2016 Miss Universe Canada Pageant in Toronto.
